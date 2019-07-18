JONES, LYNDA ELAYNE Peacefully with family by her side at Grey Bruce Health Services, Wiarton, early Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019. Lynda Jones (nee Noyce) of Neyaashiinigmiing in her 69th year. Beloved wife of Dale Jones for 26 years. Cherished mother of Mike (Bess) Jones and Kelly (George) Theodosiou. Much loved grandmother of Mary, Amy, Mackenzie and Mckaela. Dear sister of Paul Noyce, Wendy (Gerry) Stentaford, Sharron Brodie, David Noyce, Susan (Ian) Cockburn and Robert (Debbie) Crittenden. Auntie Nin to many nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law of Howard (Grace) Jones, Sam (Dorothy) Jones, Lori Anne (Brian) Drane, Cheryl Jones, Rose Jones, Roxy (John) Boudrias and Kathy Jones. Predeceased by daughter Allison, son Andrew, parents Joan (nee Maguire) and Roy Noyce, mother-in-law Bertha Jones, and brother-in-law Gord Brodie. Family and friends are invited to share memories at the Maadookii Senior Centre, Neyaashiinigmiing, starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 until the time of the funeral service on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. Celebration of life to follow on August 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m at the Royal Canadian Legion, 21 East Street, Sutton West. Expressions of remembrance to the Neyaashiinigmiing Community Activator Program by etransfer at [email protected] or cheque to band office would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE FUNERAL HOME, Wiarton, and messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019