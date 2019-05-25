McFEE, Lynda Eleanor (nee CLARKE) Passed away on May 22, 2019 at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, at the age of 72 years. Daughter of the late Iner and Eleanor Clarke. Beloved wife of Roderick. Loving mother of Bradley Hughes (Brynn) and Sandra Britnell (David). Proud grandma of Meaghan and Breanna. Friends and family will be received at the STECKLEY - GOODERHAM FUNERAL HOME, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of the Memorial service in the Chapel at 3 p.m. In memory of Lynda, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019