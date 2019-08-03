GARNER, Lynda (nee MOTT) We are heartbroken in announcing Lynda Isabel Jane's passing on Monday, July 29, 2019. Wife, best friend, lover and partner in every way imaginable to Malcolm Garner. Gentle, loving, steadfastly supportive and challenging, she never stopped surprising us with her capacity for strength. Despite an extremely arduous journey these recent months, she fought like a champion to stay in our lives. Lynda and Malcolm, married 52 years, lived together in Toronto where they made their home, ran their business and raised their only daughter Hilary, who is the light of her life. To honour Mom's wishes, we will be holding a private graveside service at Forestville Cemetery. There will be a memorial to honour her spirited soul at Sunnybrook Estates, McLean House on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 between the hours for 3-7 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to THE FERRIS FUNERAL HOME, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe (519-426-1314). Donations, while not requested, would be graciously received if made to the Hillcrest Forestville Cemetery or St. Andrew's-By-The-Lake Anglican Church, Turkey Point, Ontario. Online condolences at www.ferrisfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019