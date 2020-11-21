GRISKA, LYNDA It is with great sadness that the family of Lynda Dianne Griska, announces her passing, on October 19, 2020. She will be remembered as a devoted mother of Carly, loving sister of Joanne (Vic), special auntie to Amy, Gord and Lisa and great-auntie to Kirstin, Isaac, Brianna and Ryan. Lynda was quick-witted and had a great sense of humor that she managed to maintain throughout her illness. Lynda spent many years in the design industry and made many lifelong and devoted friends, all of whom will miss her dearly. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends may visit Lynda's online Book of Memories at: fawcettfuneralhomes.com