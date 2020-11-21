1/1
LYNDA GRISKA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LYNDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRISKA, LYNDA It is with great sadness that the family of Lynda Dianne Griska, announces her passing, on October 19, 2020. She will be remembered as a devoted mother of Carly, loving sister of Joanne (Vic), special auntie to Amy, Gord and Lisa and great-auntie to Kirstin, Isaac, Brianna and Ryan. Lynda was quick-witted and had a great sense of humor that she managed to maintain throughout her illness. Lynda spent many years in the design industry and made many lifelong and devoted friends, all of whom will miss her dearly. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends may visit Lynda's online Book of Memories at: fawcettfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved