MARKS, LYNDA HEATHER At North York General Hospital on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 Lynda Heather Marks of Toronto; age 69. Survived by sister, Carol (Ken) Wigle, two nephews, and many cousins. Loved by her close friend, Jean Dilcock. She will be missed by her many bridge-playing friends. Family and friends will gather at St. Lawrence Valley Cemetery on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. for a service. McArthur Bros. & MacNeil Funeral Home & Chapel (613-932-6300), Cornwall entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.mcarthurbrosfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019