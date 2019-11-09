BOWLES, LYNDA JEAN July 10, 1944 - October 30, 2019 Passed away on October 30, 2019 at Case Manor Residence. Daughter of the late Ernest L. and Doris J. Bowles. Sister of Donald (Marylou) Bowles. Aunt of Grant and Paul (Maria). Great-aunt of Tristan and Logan. Visitation will take place at R.S. Kane Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with a service following at 1:00 p.m. Interment at York Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Bowles family has requested donations to the Residence's Counsel of Case Manor Care Community, Diabetes Canada, or the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019