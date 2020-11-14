BURZILLO, LYNDA JEAN (nee KIRBYSON) It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Lynda, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale "Pat" of 35 years (2006). Loving mother of Danielle Visco (Gerry) and A. Burzillo. Cherished grandmother of Jazmin, Jordan and Julian, this being her most-valued calling. Lynda was predeceased by her sister Donna Holmes (nee Kirbyson) and she will be sadly missed by her brother Robert Kirbyson, extended family and dear friends. A PRIVATE FAMILY Visitation and Mass entrusted to TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, 905-898-2100, by Invitation only. A Livestream of the Mass held at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon, can be watched through St. Elizabeth Seton FaceBook Live or on the church website www.stelizabethsetonparish.com
followed by Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Canadian Legion in Lynda's memory would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca.