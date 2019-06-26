PENNEY, LYNDA JEANNE (nee REID) Suddenly on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Ross Penney. Dear mother of Matthew (Jeannie) and Meaghan Rodd (Jason). Cherished nana of Taylor, Jordan and Nolan. To our mom, thank you for all your love and support and all the wonderful times. We will miss you and cherish you forever. A Celebration of Lynda's Life will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First Street, Orangeville, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations to Bethel Hospice Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 26, 2019