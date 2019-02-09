Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYNDA MARGARET WILLIAMS. View Sign

WILLIAMS, LYNDA MARGARET (nee LUCKETT) It is with deep sadness that the family of Lynda Williams announce her passing on January 25, 2019, at the age of 70. Lynda spent the remaining years of her life in Bristol, UK, with her loving husband Michael Lovett. Lynda was a creative spirit she had a kind heart and was sometimes misunderstood. She loved her family to distraction. Daughter to Marg and Bert Luckett, Sister to Bob, Judy, Dustin, Dawna and Larry, Best Friend of Leslie Chappell, Mother to Sheri, DeeJay and Paul, Mema to Colton, Kendra, Laura and Megan and Great-Grandmother to 6. Lynda will be cremated in the UK and her remains will be returned to Canada. A memorial service will be held in the Spring. Much Love Mum.

