McKENZIE, LYNDA Lynda McKenzie, dearly beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, closed her eyes to this world early morning, May 8, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family, both in person and in spirit. Her life was a beautiful journey, marked by love, exploration and enjoying the little things. Born in Etobicoke, Ontario in 1953, to Joan and Bill Haydon, she was a true artistic spirit, constantly in the act of creating. After graduating from high school, Lynda made her home in Milton, where she raised her two children, Julie and Derek. For several years she owned a store, Country Feelings, which became a local institution and planted the seeds for many lifelong friendships. Those who knew Lynda always knew they would be met with warmth and various projects in motion; pictures being painted, books being written, flowers being grown, music being played. People were drawn to her because of her warmth of spirit, unwavering positivity, and easy way of being. They also loved her because she was always there to listen without judgement, to laugh and to love. Lynda would also enjoy a love story for the ages, which began when she said "I do" to Alan McKenzie, with whom she would share 28 beautiful years. They were soulmates who held hands every day, travelled to many places, played numerous hands of cards, bounced grandchildren and spent many late nights laughing with dear friends. Al was, and will always be, her "sweetie". Lynda had her share of adversity in her life, but dealt with it on her terms. Diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease way too early on her journey, she never let it define her; instead, she would define it. She became a beacon of hope to so many others facing the disease, at one time serving on the national board of the Parkinson's Foundation and also as an associate editor for the Parkinson's Post. Through that work, David Suzuki, Michael J. Fox and Muhammad Ali, each had the privilege of meeting her. Lynda's fortitude and everlasting energy has been a source of inspiration to all who knew her, and this is especially true for her most recent community, Antrim Glen, in Freelton, Ontario. Lynda will live on in our memories and we will forever be reminded of her when we encounter the beautiful, the majestic, and the sweetest parts of life. It has shaken us to the core to say goodbye, but we take comfort and solace in knowing that this free spirit is now truly free. Lynda is survived by her husband, Alan McKenzie, children, daughter Julie Hayes and her fiancee Janice Pearcey of Peterborough, son Derek Hayes and wife Amy of Farmington, Maine, brother Brian Haydon and wife Heather Haydon of Mississauga, and their daughter, Brianne Haydon, step-children Jennifer Marsh and her husband Kirk Marsh of Cambridge, Jeff McKenzie of Guelph, and grandchildren, Isabella, Zack, Jordyn, Anderson, Kirstin and Ben. She was predeceased by her parents, Joan and Bill Haydon. Lynda's son Derek is running the New York City Marathon to raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to support this effort. For more information, please visit: https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/ tcs-nyc-marathon/2020/miles4mom A celebration of Lynda's life will be planned at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 12, 2020.