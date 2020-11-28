CROWDER, Lynda Susan (nee ROMANKO) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home in Etobicoke, Ontario, on November 20, 2020, at the age of 60 years. Lynda will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Mary Romanko, father, Joseph Romanko, husband, Randy, stepdaughter, Teresa, step-grandchildren, Liam and Michael, brother, Jim Romanko, future sister-in-law, Kathy Damery and family and friends. Lynda will always be remembered for her kindness, artistic flare, her love of her dogs (Boo, Lola and Eva) and her fondness for her pets, wildlife and nature. The family would like to thank the staff of both the LHIN and The Dorothy Ley Hospice, in particular Mary Lou Fulton, Dr. Christopher Gilchrist and Tellease Williams, for their guidance and support. Messages of condolence may be placed at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com
. Donations may be made to The Dorothy Ley Hospice or the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. A private family service will be held at a later date.