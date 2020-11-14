ROBERTS, LYNETTE E. December 11, 1937 - October 29, 2020 Passed away on October 29, 2020, in Niagara Falls, ON. Lynette was a loving sister, aunt, friend, and die-hard bingo player. She was also an authority on African Canadian history who collected art and had a love of needlepoint. Lynette was predeceased by sisters Eva (Waterman) Harris and Margaret (Roberts) Ashford. She will be sorely missed by sister Edith V. (Roberts) Palmore, brother Oswald (Jacqueline) Roberts, brother-in-law Thomas Ashford, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends including the Jackson Family, Dickie Chipman and caregiver, Lupe. After a 25-year-distinguished career at the Toronto School Board, Lynette moved to the Niagara region where she spent her last years at the Lookout Ridge Retirement Community where she received incredible care and support. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York. A funeral service, conducted by Father Larry Whissell, will follow. Interment at York Cemetery North York. Please visit rskane.ca
for livestream link. Due to the COVID-19 virus, attendance will be limited and masks mandatory. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honour of Lynette may be sent to the Nathaniel Dett Chapel BME Church, 5674 Peer Street, Niagara Falls L2G 1X1 or Nova Scotia Community College (African Canadian Transition Program). Condolences can be shared online at www.rskane.ca