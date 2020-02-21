Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette EARLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette Elizabeth EARLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynette Elizabeth EARLY Obituary
EARLY, Lynette Elizabeth It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lynette Elizabeth Early on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Jack for 65 years. Loving mother of Jacklyn Early, Philip Early, Erika Funnell (Eric) and Raegan Carter (Tom). Proud grandmother of Meghan, Spencer, Caitlin, Reece, Hanley, Morgan, Quinn, Logan, Blake and Jessica. Predeceased by brother Berney Price. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, 905-257-8822. Donations in memory of Lynette can be made to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -