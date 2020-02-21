|
EARLY, Lynette Elizabeth It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lynette Elizabeth Early on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Jack for 65 years. Loving mother of Jacklyn Early, Philip Early, Erika Funnell (Eric) and Raegan Carter (Tom). Proud grandmother of Meghan, Spencer, Caitlin, Reece, Hanley, Morgan, Quinn, Logan, Blake and Jessica. Predeceased by brother Berney Price. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, 905-257-8822. Donations in memory of Lynette can be made to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2020