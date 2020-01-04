Home

BULLOCK, LYNN (nee ANDERSON) May 7, 1943-January 1, 2020 With family by her side, Lynn passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. Lynn was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Christopher Paul Bullock and leaves behind her dear brother and sisters, children and grandchildren. The family will be holding a private funeral mass followed by interment. Donations in Lynn's memory may be made to Parkview Home where Lynn was cared for by the wonderful staff on Settlers' Terrace. www.parkviewhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
