DOURMAS, LYNN (nee ZAHORODNY) It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Lynn on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the age of 65. Beloved partner of Scott Appleby. Cherished daughter of Janet and the late Michael Zahorodny. Dear sister of Linda, the late Michael, Russell, Sean (Janet), Laurie and Lee (Richard). Lynn will be lovingly remembered by her niece, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of the QEW), on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYNN DOURMAS.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019