LYNN (YOLAN) GARDNER

Obituary

GARDNER, LYNN (YOLAN) (nee BUNYAN) July 1, 1939 - June 19, 2019 After a short and very courageous battle, has gone to join Denhom. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Susan and son-in-law Paul McCaffery, as well as her extended family at Amica Newmarket. She left us with her strength and sense of humour right to the end. Our utmost gratitude goes to the staff at Michael Garron Hospital for their empathy, care and support that will never be forgotten. Mum, we know the pipes were calling. Cremation and no service as were her wishes. There will be a online condolences at giffenmackdanforth.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019
