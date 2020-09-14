1/
LYNN GORMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LYNN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GORMAN, LYNN With sadness and heavy hearts, our beautiful Lynn passed away on September 10, 2020, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Lynn fought for her life with cancer and God said "It's time to come home". Lynn will be missed by her mother Carol Holly and stepdad Ted Holly, her sister Kim (Todd), Mary and Rob Holly from Kingston, Ontario…and truly missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Visitation will be held at De Stefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport, 905-440-3595), on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Lynn will be laid to rest with her father Michael T. Gorman at Mount Hope Cemetery in Toronto. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeStefano Funeral Home Services Inc.
1289 Keith Ross Drive
Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
(905) 440-3595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeStefano Funeral Home Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved