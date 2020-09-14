LYNN GORMAN

GORMAN, LYNN With sadness and heavy hearts, our beautiful Lynn passed away on September 10, 2020, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Lynn fought for her life with cancer and God said "It's time to come home". Lynn will be missed by her mother Carol Holly and stepdad Ted Holly, her sister Kim (Todd), Mary and Rob Holly from Kingston, Ontario…and truly missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Visitation will be held at De Stefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport, 905-440-3595), on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Lynn will be laid to rest with her father Michael T. Gorman at Mount Hope Cemetery in Toronto. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca