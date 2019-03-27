RITCHIE, Lynn Lee September 6, 1958 - March 20, 2019 On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved daughter of Joan Ritchie, loving sister to Kelly (Michael), Sherri; special aunt to Austen, Spencer, Michael and Jonathan. Lynn is survived by her companion Bill McIndoo. The family will receive friends at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 275 Lesmill Rd., Toronto, on Saturday, March 30th at 12 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service. Donations to the Sunnybrook Critical Care Unit would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2019