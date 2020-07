PAIERO, LYNN MARGARET (nee LUDLOW) Passed away in Milton, on Friday, July 17, 2020. Daughter of the late Noreen and Arthur Ludlow. Sister to Mary Harrison and Joan Robichaud. Mother and mother-in-law to Steven and Jordan Paiero and Michael and Maria Paiero. Gran to Owen, Emily and baby-on-the-way. Wife of fifty years to Joe. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com "For I have loved you dearly, more dearly than the spoken word can tell."