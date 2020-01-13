|
STILL, Lynn Phillipa (nee FORD) We are sad to announce Lynn passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Phillip and Ethel Ford. Lynn leaves behind her husband Gary, sons Michael and Christopher, brother Michael and Aunt June in the UK. Lynn was born on December 29, 1953, in Hendon, London, England. Moving to Canada in 1974. She eventually met her future husband Gary at Atlas Alloys. Lynn worked at Kinetics and Envirotech before real estate. While she enjoyed real estate it came after family and community. Lynn was very proud of her sons. Lynn's community work included volunteering at schools, food drives for the Compass, Leader 1st Clarkson Scouts, Registrar Clarkson Hockey, President Lorne Park SS Parent Council, President Whiteoaks Lorne Park Community Association, President Clarkson BIA and numerous times Manager of Hockey and Soccer teams. We thank, Eiriena and Drs. Perry and Sahgal of the Odette Cancer Centre, Dr. "T" from Credit Valley Hospital and the PSWs who cared for Lynn. Donations can be made to Wellspring Birmingham Gilgan House or the Odette Cancer Centre. Friends may call at Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills' Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga on Wednesday, January 15th from 7-9 p.m. A Service will be held at Clarkson Community Church, 1880 Lakeshore Rd., Mississauga on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. with a reception to follow at Mississaugua Golf & Country Club. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 13, 2020