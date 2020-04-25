LYNNE (JUDITH) McGUCKIN
McGUCKIN, (JUDITH) LYNNE Peacefully passed away at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Lynne McGuckin (nee Hillary) of Mt. Albert. Beloved Wife of Jim McGuckin. Loving Mother to Jennifer (Tyler) Greenham and Bradley McGuckin (Michelle Neal). Proud Grandmother to Sydney and Veronica Greenham; Haylie and Gavin McGuckin. Dear Sister to Margaret Blackie and Bob Hillary. Lynne loved the outdoors, hiking, gardening and bird watching. She was a great mother, grandmother, volunteer, and a friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillary House, Margaret Bahen Hospice and Oak Ridges Trail Association. A celebration of Lynne's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
My thoughts are with your family at this time.
Mary (Powell)
Friend
Please know the Watkins family is thinking of you all at this time. We were very sad to hear this news, especially since we cant be there to support you, but hope that you know that you are in our prayers. Jonathan, Amy, Nathan and William Xo
Amy Watkins
Family
