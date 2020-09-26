McNIECE, Dr. Lynne 1941 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. She leaves behind her Life Partner, Maureen Addison, and is survived by her brother, Sandy (Rosie). Cherished aunt to Sarah McNiece (Amanbir Heir), Daniel McNiece and Andrew McNiece. A psychotherapist who had a passion for medicine and caring for people. Hobbies included tinkering with watches. Due to current COVID-19 gathering restrictions, attendance will be by invitation only. Interment to take place at Elmview Cemetery, Kars, Ontario on Friday, September 25th at 2 p.m. Memorial Service in Toronto when COVID-19 restrictions relaxed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online Condolences at www.etouch.ca