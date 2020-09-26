1/1
Dr. Lynne McNIECE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McNIECE, Dr. Lynne 1941 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. She leaves behind her Life Partner, Maureen Addison, and is survived by her brother, Sandy (Rosie). Cherished aunt to Sarah McNiece (Amanbir Heir), Daniel McNiece and Andrew McNiece. A psychotherapist who had a passion for medicine and caring for people. Hobbies included tinkering with watches. Due to current COVID-19 gathering restrictions, attendance will be by invitation only. Interment to take place at Elmview Cemetery, Kars, Ontario on Friday, September 25th at 2 p.m. Memorial Service in Toronto when COVID-19 restrictions relaxed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online Condolences at www.etouch.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved