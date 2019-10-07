CRICHTON, LYRTA VIOLA "VI" (nee LINDLEY) At Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland, on October 5, 2019, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of 69 years of Howard (Howie), formerly of Toronto and Waubaushene. Loving mother of David Crichton (Betty) of Toronto and Carolyn Jamieson (Ken) of Horseshoe Valley. Proud grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 5. Predeceased by parents Daisy and Charles Lindley and sister Bernice Graham. Dear sister-in-law of Jean Allan (Rev. Gordon) of Woodstock. Arrangements entrusted to Mundell Funeral Home, Orillia, 705-325-2231. mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 7, 2019