|
|
COTTERELL, M. ELAINE Passed away peacefully, following a recent diagnosis of cancer, at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at age 74. Elaine is beloved wife to husband David Cotterell. Dear mother of Keith and Allison. Proud grandmother of Abigail, Devon, Logan and Violet. She will be missed by many dear friends in Bracebridge and throughout Ontario. Elaine was a teacher and a librarian in the Peel and Etobicoke regions. Later in her career, she taught mature students. This was most gratifying and was a highlight, which carried her to the end of her teaching career. She was steadfast in her resolve to enjoy life, family and friends. She was a truly remarkable woman. Elaine's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Yazeed Alsanad of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. As Elaine lived for many years with depression, her family would like to suggest that any memorial contributions be directed to CAMH, c/o 100 Stokes Street, 5th Floor, Bell Gateway Building, Toronto, ON M6J 1H4. A private family gathering will be held to honour and remember Elaine. If desired, condolences can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020