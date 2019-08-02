Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REV. M. OWEN LEE. View Sign Service Information Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel 467 Sherbourne Street Toronto , ON M4X1K5 (416)-924-1408 Obituary

LEE, CSB, REV. M. OWEN At Presentation Manor, Scarborough, Ontario, July 25, 2019, after a long decline and a hip fracture. He was predeceased by his parents Robert Leo Lee and Helen Miller Lee and his brothers John and Robert and is survived by his brothers Matthew and Vincent, sisters-in-law and nine nieces and nephews. Mark Owen Lee was born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 28, 1930. After graduating from Catholic Central High School, Detroit, he joined the Basilian Fathers of Toronto in 1948 and was ordained a priest on June 29, 1957. He taught Latin and Greek literature in colleges in Toronto, Houston, Chicago, Rome and Oakland, California, while also doing weekend priestly ministry in local parishes. He made many public talks, received several honorary degrees and published sixteen books and over 200 scholarly articles about classical authors, cinema and opera. In the latter field he gave several dozen radio talks during intermissions of the Metropolitan Opera, New York, that were eagerly followed by millions of listeners worldwide and made several sound recordings of them on C-D ROM. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 10th, at St. Basil's Church, 50 St. Joseph St., Toronto. Burial will be at the Basilian plot at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill, ON. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Basilian Fathers Retirement Fund, 95 St. Joseph St., Toronto, ON, M5S 3C2. Online condolences may be left at

LEE, CSB, REV. M. OWEN At Presentation Manor, Scarborough, Ontario, July 25, 2019, after a long decline and a hip fracture. He was predeceased by his parents Robert Leo Lee and Helen Miller Lee and his brothers John and Robert and is survived by his brothers Matthew and Vincent, sisters-in-law and nine nieces and nephews. Mark Owen Lee was born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 28, 1930. After graduating from Catholic Central High School, Detroit, he joined the Basilian Fathers of Toronto in 1948 and was ordained a priest on June 29, 1957. He taught Latin and Greek literature in colleges in Toronto, Houston, Chicago, Rome and Oakland, California, while also doing weekend priestly ministry in local parishes. He made many public talks, received several honorary degrees and published sixteen books and over 200 scholarly articles about classical authors, cinema and opera. In the latter field he gave several dozen radio talks during intermissions of the Metropolitan Opera, New York, that were eagerly followed by millions of listeners worldwide and made several sound recordings of them on C-D ROM. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 10th, at St. Basil's Church, 50 St. Joseph St., Toronto. Burial will be at the Basilian plot at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill, ON. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Basilian Fathers Retirement Fund, 95 St. Joseph St., Toronto, ON, M5S 3C2.

