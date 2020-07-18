MASON, M. THÉRÈSE It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Thérèse Mason, on July 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Melbourne Joseph Mason. Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Paul Mason (Julia) and Rose Mary Mason. Adoring grandmother to Elizabeth (Scott) Ruth, Peter (Heather) Mason, Emily Mason (Nicholas Roberts) and Connor Twamley. Predeceased by dear grandson Michael Mason. Loved great-grandmother to Ava Ruth, Travis Ruth and Luke Mason. Survived by brother Maurice Daniel (Louise). Predeceased by sister Maureen (William) Myers. She will be remembered as a woman devoted to higher learning. Beginning with the Thomas More Institute in Montreal, she led adult learners on an intellectual journey. In Toronto, she founded Discovery Theatre and devoted a lifetime to introducing others to the works of theologian Bernard Lonergan. An art lover and musician she encouraged us all to appreciate fine arts. Due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the current COVID 19 pandemic, a private service and interment was held on Thursday, July 16th. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date, after the restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: THE LONERGAN RESEARCH INSTITUTE @ REGIS COLLEGE, 100 Wellesley Street West, Toronto, ON, M5S 2Z5, 416-922-5474 x240 http://www.lonergan research.org/support-us/