RUSSELL, MAAIKE OLGA (nee DE BRUYN KOPS) Loving mother and grandmother, Maaike died February 1, 2019, at the grand age of 92, surrounded by her family. Born in Netherlands, Maaike immigrated to Canada in 1948. Predeceased by her husband William Russell and brother Rutger. Survived by Karen (Rob), William, and Evan (Deborah), and her sister Guusje Parks. Grandchildren Alana, Grant, Colin, Caitlin (Loren), Thomas (Ana), Liam and Andrew (Anna), and extended Parks, de Bruyn Kops and Pennink families. Maaike was a consummate volunteer and donor for many charities including the United Church of Canada and Sunnybrook Hospital. She was always ready to provide compassion and caring for others. Maaike leaves behind a legacy of joy, generosity and wonderful memories for all. A memorial service will be held at Parkwoods United Church on February 15th at 11 a.m. with reception following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The LAM Foundation or the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

