PERRY, Mabel Alice (nee BROWN, formerly KEACHIE) 1921 - 2020 Mabel passed peacefully out of this world August 31st, aged 99, in her Christie Garden apartment, surrounded by love. She will be forever missed by her children Susan Norwich (Robert) and Bruce Keachie (Veronica) and reunited with her daughters Catherine (1997) and Judith (2019). She was predeceased by her husbands Morton Keachie (1997) and Howard Perry (1977). Lovingly remembered by Colin and Ann Key, John Sullivan, Rose Norwich, and a host of adoring granddaughters: Cleo Lewis, Morgan and Alison Norwich, Carla Sullivan, Linda Claire and Jane Alice Keachie, and grandson Patrick Sullivan.She was charmed by her only great-grandson Ronan Norwich Cates. She lived a life filled with family adventures, travel and a long successful career as a Court Reporter at Family Court. She was born in Kirkland Lake, the seventh child of Flora and Sydney Brown, a gold mine manager. Her family moved to Toronto in 1929 and she grew up in North Toronto. Because of her husband Morton's illness, she needed to work to support her four children, so she started her 26-year career as a court reporter. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time at her farmhouse, travelling internationally and playing host to her friends and grandchildren while living in her house on Manning Avenue. She loved playing the stock market, maintaining her real estate empire and investing in her true love, gold. She played a mean game of bridge or scrabble with all takers. At her ninetieth birthday party her words of wisdom were, "Eat well, be good to your neighbours, and invest your money wisely." Her final years were spent residing happily at Christie Gardens, receiving visits from friends and relatives, visiting with her many grandchildren, and playing with her pal, great-grandson Ronan. We will all miss her sunny presence, her blythe optimism and hilarious sense of humour. We are eternally grateful to the caring staff at Christie Gardens. Donations in her memory to Christie Gardens Foundation, Staff Care Fund (for COVID), would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place and interment will happen at a later date.