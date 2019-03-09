ALLEN, MABEL (DOLL) Peacefully passed away at Chartwell Trilogy on March 7, 2019, in her 98th year, with family by her side. Wife of the late Robert J. Allen. Beloved mother of Murray (Judy) and Gordon. Loving grandmother of Robert, Melissa and Kayleigh. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Sunday, March 10th from 2-4 p.m. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment St. Philip's on-the-Hill Cemetery, Unionville, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019