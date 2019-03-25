ORAM, MABEL DOROTHY (nee PHILLIPS) August 20, 1917 - March 19, 2019 Mabel, having celebrated 101 birthdays, died peacefully at Port Hope. Born in Weston, where she had lived for many years. Devoted wife of the late John Edward Oram, beloved mother of Anne Elisabeth and Leslie John. Sincere gratitude to staff and fellow residents of Extendicare Port Hope for their care, kindness and friendship. Good Night and God Bless.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019