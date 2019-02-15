Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HOGAN, Mabel June 12, 1918 - February 12, 2019 We are sad to announce that Mum died peacefully at Chester Village in her 101st year. Mabel Beatrice (nee Brian) was born in Dublin, Ireland, June 12, 1918, to Elizabeth and Henry Brian. She was the second youngest of seven children, all predeceased: Elizabeth, Violet, Ernie, David, Jack and Harold. Mum started work at age 14 as a secretary, and worked for 10 years until she married her best friend and only love Cecil Hogan (deceased 1987). Together they made the great sacrifice of leaving their beloved Ireland, family and friends and moved 6 children under the age of 10 to Canada to start a new life, where they had two more children. First living in Quebec for 8 years, then moving to Toronto. Their strong faith, love and support have been an inspiration to us all. Much loved and deeply missed by her children Elizabeth (Brian), Ruth, Dorothy (Rick), Henry (Bonnie), Iris, Heather (Mike), Stephen (deceased 1957) and Susan (Ken). Grandchildren Steven, Petro, David, Leigh-Ann, Sarah (deceased 1979), Michael, Valerie, Kelly, Jennifer and Skylar. And great grandchildren, Nicholas, Mathieson, Hazel, Jaxon, Logan, Kayleigh, Braelin, Devyn, Scout, Lincoln, Jack, Leland and Richard. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, Viola and Harold in Canada and also those in Ireland, N. Ireland and England. The family thanks for their loving care Joyce, Natalee and Bibi, and the staff of the Topaz unit especially Robert, Maria, Rahel, Donald and Jennifer. Also Vera Anderson and the St. Nicholas Church Family for their love and support. Visitation at McDougall & Brown (2900 Kingston Road) on Monday, February 18th, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Service at St. Nicholas Anglican Church (1512 Kingston Road) on Tuesday, February 19th, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please give to a charity of your choice or St. Nicholas Anglican Church.

