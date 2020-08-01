1/1
MABEL LEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MABEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEE, MABEL It is with heavy hearts the family of Mabel Lee announce her peaceful passing, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the age of 73 years, in Regina, Saskatchewan. She is survived by her mother Kung Liang Lee; sister Pauline (Liang Che) Tao; brother Alexander (Patricia) Lee; nephews, Eric (Erica) Tao, Kevin Tao and Justin (Karen) Lee; nieces, Loraine (Doug) Thoms, Sharon (Dominic) Fletecher, and Jacqueline (Thien) Bui; also four grand-nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, the family has decided not to have a funeral service at this time. The family would like to thank Dr. M. Al-Hayki, for her excellent medical care for Mabel over the last eight years. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.leefunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved