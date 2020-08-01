LEE, MABEL It is with heavy hearts the family of Mabel Lee announce her peaceful passing, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the age of 73 years, in Regina, Saskatchewan. She is survived by her mother Kung Liang Lee; sister Pauline (Liang Che) Tao; brother Alexander (Patricia) Lee; nephews, Eric (Erica) Tao, Kevin Tao and Justin (Karen) Lee; nieces, Loraine (Doug) Thoms, Sharon (Dominic) Fletecher, and Jacqueline (Thien) Bui; also four grand-nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, the family has decided not to have a funeral service at this time. The family would like to thank Dr. M. Al-Hayki, for her excellent medical care for Mabel over the last eight years. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.leefunerals.com