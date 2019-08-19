MABEL METCALFE

Service Information
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON
L1J2L4
(905)-721-1234
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary

METCALFE, MABEL (nee LOVE) Passed away at the Ajax Pickering Hospital on August 16, 2019 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the Late Frederick Oakley Metcalfe. Loving mother to Michael (Rhonda), and Steve (Wanda). Doting grandmother to Jason, Breanna and Andrew. Beloved GG to Joshua, Faith, Tyler, Ashley, Owen, Cooper, Aidan and Lily. Survived by her sister Lucy Dale, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Tuesday, August 20th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at 1 p.m. Memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2019
