SKINNER, Mabel Ruth October 8, 1914-November 21, 2019 Peacefully, in her 105th year, Mabel passed quietly in her sleep at Bendale Acres Long Term Care facility in Scarborough. Beloved wife of the late John Skinner and loving mother to the late Douglas Skinner. Mabel is survived by devoted daughter Elaine Skinner, of Lindsay, and daughter-in-law Linda Skinner, of Guelph. Many thanks for the care and compassion demonstrated by the staff, nurses and physicians at Bendale. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. A Celebration of Mabel's life will be held at THE SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE FUNERAL CENTRE 275 Lesmill Road, Toronto (416-441-1580), on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.

