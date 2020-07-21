Maddalena MARCIELLO

MARCIELLO, Maddalena Peacefully, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 85. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alessandro Marciello. Loving mother of Mary and Frank and his wife the late Debbie. Cherished Nonna of Paula, Kristina (Anthony) Fava, and Alexa, and Bis-Nonna of Sophia. Private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, 61 Jutland Road, with entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dorothy Ley Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com