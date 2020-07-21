1/
Maddalena MARCIELLO
MARCIELLO, Maddalena Peacefully, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 85. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alessandro Marciello. Loving mother of Mary and Frank and his wife the late Debbie. Cherished Nonna of Paula, Kristina (Anthony) Fava, and Alexa, and Bis-Nonna of Sophia. Private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, 61 Jutland Road, with entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dorothy Ley Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newediuk Funeral Home - A. Roy Miller Chapel
1695 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON M6N 1J2
(416) 656-3585
