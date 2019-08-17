Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MADELEINE ALINE JACKSON. View Sign Obituary

JACKSON, MADELEINE ALINE With great sadness we announce the passing of Madeleine Aline Jackson (nee Morais) on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 2 weeks before celebrating her 98th birthday. Madeleine spent her early years in East Toronto. After her marriage to Tom (deceased), she lived on a beef farm on Burnhamthorpe Road near Dixie (Mississauga) where they raised their 3 children – Bill (Sylvia) Jackson, Lea (Richard) Jefferson and Dave (Jane) Jackson. In the mid 60s the family moved to the Tullamore /Mayfield area. Madeleine is survived by her 3 children, 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A private family service and Celebration of Life will take place in September. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or SHARE Foundation. Online condolences and donations may be made at

Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019

