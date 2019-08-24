JACKSON, MADELEINE ALINE (nee MORAIS) With great sadness, we announce the passing of Madeleine Aline Jackson (nee Morais), on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 2 weeks before celebrating her 98th birthday. Madeleine spent her early years in East Toronto. After her marriage to Tom (deceased), she lived on a beef farm, on Burnhamthorpe Road near Dixie (Mississauga), where they raised their 3 children – Bill (Sylvia) Jackson, Lea (Richard) Jefferson and Dave (Jane) Jackson. In the mid 60's, the family moved to the Tullamore/Mayfield area. Madeleine is survived by her 3 children, 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Madeleine's Life will be held at The Royal Ambassador Event Centre, 15430 Innis Lake Road, Caledon, ON, on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or SHARE Foundation. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.imfunerals.com In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Jackson Family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019