BARROW, Madeleine (nee DUSSAULT) Age 84, passed away suddenly May 28, 2019. She was born December 1934 in Quebec City, where she later met and married Brian Barrow, who predeceased her in June of 2000. Madeleine had 2 great passions in life: golf (which she played right up until her 83rd year) and animals, who brought her her greatest joy. Madeleine is survived by her cat Benny, her 2 sisters; Andrée Barrow and Jacqueline Lavigne, her 3 daughters and their husbands: Susan and Richard Hall, Michèle (Mimi) Barrow and Michael Schunk, Jill and Gord Goss, and her 8 grandchildren: Taylor, Maddy, Connor, Nick, Olivia, Lara, Bobby, and Katie. She will be sadly missed by her "double" nieces Nancy and Cathy. A future service will be planned in Quebec City. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the World Wildlife Fund. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 905-828-8000.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 2, 2019