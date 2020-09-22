WELTER, Madeleine Elizabeth (nee LEITNER) Madeleine Elizabeth Welter (nee Leitner) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 16, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of Robert (deceased 1999) for 52 years and predeceased by her son-in-law Jan and grandson James. Proud mother of her 5 girls Suzanne (Paul), Margaret (Darren), Christine (Randy), Louise (Domenic) and Kathryn (David). Grandmother to Brian (Linda), Michael (Alex), Bruce (Chanel), James, Holly, Elizabeth, Alexander, Justin, Nico, Georgia and Sam, and great-grandmother to Melina, Hudson, Robyn and Haven. Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, she moved to Toronto at the age of 16 and later married and moved to Clarkson, now Mississauga, where she lived the rest of her life. She was a working mom on and off, eventually retiring as the Office Manager of Sheridan Park Credit Union. In this role she met people from all over the world and had an endless fascination and curiosity about the many cultures and cuisines she learned about from the members. Mom was also an avid traveler with Dad to Europe, Australasia, Fiji, Africa, the Caribbean and throughout most of Canada and the U.S., sometimes camping, on bird-watching sojourns and hikes. After Dad's passing, she travelled again to Israel, Italy and Egypt, the latter trip with her grandson Mike and wife Alex when they graciously invited her to accompany them on part of their honeymoon! A violinist in childhood, mom enjoyed most kinds of music and encouraged and supported her girls in their own musical pursuits. She loved live theatre, from our school plays to Broadway productions. She was fascinated by birds, enjoyed flowers and gardening and in her last years especially loved walking her neighbourhood admiring the nearby gardens. An active and involved community volunteer at St. Christopher's parish, with Church Community Volunteers, Armagh House, the CWL, mom also loved playing euchre and bridge, cooking, baking and entertaining. She was a consummate and most welcoming hostess, inclusive in thought and deed. Despite encroaching blindness, dementia, and a recent hip fracture, she was sweet, kind and funny to the end. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held at St. Christopher's Church on September 25, 2020. Due to COVID, there will be no prior visitation or social time afterwards. If you plan to attend in person, please consider wearing a bright colour or a bold pattern, because mom could still see these. A Zoom link will be provided for those who prefer to attend virtually, which we encourage for safety. See website for important details, and for condolences, www.skinnerandmiddlebrook.com
. Mom was a planner and her funeral was no exception. In lieu of flowers, she kindly asked for donations to Covenant House, CNIB or the Alzheimer Society.