GREEN, Madeleine Born Feburary 1, 1928 in Malvern, England Passed away September 24, 2019 in Toronto, Canada Loving mother of Elizabeth (Jürgen) and Mark (Toni), grandmother of Michael and Richard. Predeceased by Samuel, her devoted husband for nearly 50 years. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sister Norma and by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends in Canada and England. Madeleine had a real zest for life and lived every day to the fullest. She immigrated to Canada in 1976, and embraced her new life here, without ever losing her love for her home country. In the past six months, she bravely battled many different health problems with her strong heart and indomitable spirit. Special thanks go to the wonderful, compassionate doctors and nurses at Sunnybrook Palliative Care. Celebration of Madeleine's life will be at Mt. Pleasant Funeral Home on Thursday, October 3rd, at 3 p.m. Interment will be in Robin Hood Cemetry in Solihull, England. We would be grateful for any donations to be sent to The Toronto Humane Society or The Salvation Army.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019