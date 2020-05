DOYLE, Madeleine Marie Born on September 2, 1932, in Saint-Didace, Quebec. Passed away suddenly at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, on May 7, 2020. She will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her daughters, Kathleen and Suzanne, her son Robert, and her grandchildren, Brandon, Samantha, Connor and Keaton, as well as many dear friends. Madeleine was the light of so many lives, especially Jim. She taught French while living in Oakville and many will remember "Madam Doyle". The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, Kitchener (519-749-8467). For Madeleine's memorial, please visit www.henrywalser.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store