MADELEINE MERRICK Obituary
MERRICK, MADELEINE Mom peacefully passed away on December 31, 2019. Madeleine was one of a kind. She had an open heart and an open door, making friends easily at all stages of her life. She was a devoted wife to the late David Merrick, mother to 7 children, "Ma" to so many more. Ma was thrilled with the arrival of each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never met a baby who wasn't the most beautiful or a dog that wouldn't benefit from her attention. Our mom was ever cheerful, strong and determined. She travelled the world and was game for any adventure or new experience. She was grateful for the smallest things and kindnesses and especially Tim Horton's Boston Cream donuts. Her home was always filled with family and friends. Special thanks goes to her medical care team who provided such great care and concern for her, including her caregiver Suzie, Dr. Blachowitz, Dr. Glenns, Dr. Pat Lee and Dr. Henry Wong. We are also grateful for so many of her friends and family who spent time with her over the past months. A service will be held at St. Gabriel's Church on Friday, January 3rd at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will be held on February 15th. Mom fed everyone, so in her honour, instead of cards or flowers, if you'd prefer, bring food bank donations to the service or the celebration.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 3, 2020
