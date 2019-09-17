TSOTSOS, MADELEINE (MAGDA) (nee OUROUMIS) Passed away peacefully, at Tall Pines Long Term Care in Brampton, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Evangelos (predeceased). Loving mother to Helen and Judy (Robert). Loving baba to Angelo (Trisha). She leaves behind her brothers Vangel (Teka) and John (Sophie) and sister Mary (Chris). Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, 416-267-8229), on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 1 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Pine Hills Chapel on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., with interment and reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to The Tall Pines Long Term Care.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2019