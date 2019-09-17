MADELEINE (MAGDA) TSOTSOS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MADELEINE (MAGDA) TSOTSOS.
Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON
M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Obituary

TSOTSOS, MADELEINE (MAGDA) (nee OUROUMIS) Passed away peacefully, at Tall Pines Long Term Care in Brampton, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Evangelos (predeceased). Loving mother to Helen and Judy (Robert). Loving baba to Angelo (Trisha). She leaves behind her brothers Vangel (Teka) and John (Sophie) and sister Mary (Chris). Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, 416-267-8229), on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 1 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Pine Hills Chapel on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., with interment and reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to The Tall Pines Long Term Care.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.