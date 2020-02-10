|
WALTERS, MADELEINE The world of laughter and smiles lost a wonderful person on January 23, 2020 this year when my wife and mother of three, Madeleine (Mado) Walters (nee Lessard) passed away at age 90 after a prolonged bout of Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her daughter Leslie Ann of Kentville, Nova Scotia, son Ronald of Allen, Texas and son Richard of Toronto, Ontario. In addition. she has 4 surviving sisters and 2 brothers, plus many cousins residing in Quebec. As the 3rd eldest of 10 children, at age 15, she was kept at home to assist her mother, who was very incapacitated by arthritis, to assume the role of mother to her 9 siblings and become the housekeeper as well as caring for her parents. She learned to cook and sew, which served her well later in life. She was cremated at the Glen Oaks Crematorium January 28th. In lieu of a Service, her ashes will be transported to Beauport, Quebec to be placed at her parents' gravesite in Giffard following a Celebration of Her Life. Everyone who knew her loved her, and now cherish memories of her.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2020