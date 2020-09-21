1/
MADELENE (LYNNE) KERR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MADELENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERR, MADELENE (LYNNE) (nee DUFF) Died suddenly after a very brief illness, September, 15, 2020, in her 89th year. Loving wife to Bill (predeceased), mother to Scott and Kyle, grandmother to Andrew, Kristen, Aidan and Rory, sister to Larry and Joan and great friend to all that knew her. She loved the fellowship she found at Knox Presbyterian in Oshawa. In that community she made loving and faithful friends that were always there for her. Lynne loved her cats over the years and thank God, one at a time. She loved animals just like she loved people and the affection from both was reciprocated. Lynne enjoyed a full life to the end. She had a keen sense of humour, a strong opinion and a sharp wit. She had her health and still drove her car to stay independent, run errands and visit friends. The only thing that slowed down her socializing was the onslaught of COVID-19, the scourge that has robbed so many seniors of the sunset of their lives. Lynne will be missed and the world a lesser place without her. Due to current COVID restrictions, a service and celebration of life will be held in the future. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved