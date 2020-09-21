KERR, MADELENE (LYNNE) (nee DUFF) Died suddenly after a very brief illness, September, 15, 2020, in her 89th year. Loving wife to Bill (predeceased), mother to Scott and Kyle, grandmother to Andrew, Kristen, Aidan and Rory, sister to Larry and Joan and great friend to all that knew her. She loved the fellowship she found at Knox Presbyterian in Oshawa. In that community she made loving and faithful friends that were always there for her. Lynne loved her cats over the years and thank God, one at a time. She loved animals just like she loved people and the affection from both was reciprocated. Lynne enjoyed a full life to the end. She had a keen sense of humour, a strong opinion and a sharp wit. She had her health and still drove her car to stay independent, run errands and visit friends. The only thing that slowed down her socializing was the onslaught of COVID-19, the scourge that has robbed so many seniors of the sunset of their lives. Lynne will be missed and the world a lesser place without her. Due to current COVID restrictions, a service and celebration of life will be held in the future. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
.