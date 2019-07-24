VEINO, Madeline Alice (nee PARKE) Madeline Alice Veino peacefully passed away on July 18, 2019 in Red Deer, AB. She was predecesed by her husand Norman Edwin Veino, April 3, 2003. She leaves to mourn sons Paul Veino of Calgary, AB, Jeff Veino (Laureen) of Aurora, ON, their children Emma and Sean, daughter Karen Richter (Ron) of Red Deer, AB and their children Cameron, Jonathan, Michael, Sydney and great-grandchild K'enna, along with many friends. At Madeline's request, there will be no service. Donations in Madeline's honor may be made to the Canadian Downs Syndrome Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 24, 2019