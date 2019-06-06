DEGUILIO, MADELINE (nee CRUCIANO) May 8, 1928 - June 4, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the age of 91. Madeline is reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Ernie DeGuilio. Loving mother of Angie (Kenny Fraser), Sammy (Sandi), Johnny (Karen) and Joey (Laura). Devoted grandmother of 10 grandchildren, Ernie and Cynthia, Chris and Nicole, Ernie, Madeline, Taylor, Zak and Kim, Justin, Brooke, Peyton and Anthony. Adored great-grandmother of 10, Kenny, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Kimberley, Jailyn, Taylor, Carter, Johnny, Maria, Angelina and soon to be Samuel. Proud great-great-grandmother of Raelynn. She will forever be in our hearts. A visitation will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Theresa's Parish - Shrine of the Little Flower (2559 Kingston Rd., Scarborough). Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 6, 2019