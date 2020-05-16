MADELYN RIDEOUT
RIDEOUT, MADELYN It is with great sadness that the family of Madelyn Olivette Rideout (née Attwood) announces her passing on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the age of 85. Born June 26, 1934, in Corner Brook, NL, Madelyn was predeceased by her parents, brother, and late husband, Gerald Frederick Rideout. She is survived by her three children, Douglas, Kelly, and Susan, and her six grandchildren, Madelyn, Alexandra, Adrienne, Emma, Megan, and David. A celebration of Madelyn's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.

Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
