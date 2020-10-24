BARNES, MADGE (WINTY) October 4, 1934 - September 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Madge (Winty) Rosalyn Barnes, at age 85 years, surrounded by loved ones, on September 29, 2020, at Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto, Canada. Winty was born in the village of Cedar Grove, Antigua, West Indies, to parents Irwing and Frances Barnes. Winty was the second of four children and is survived by her sister Iolette Walker (Ola B) and brother-in-law Ivor Walker. She was predeceased by her siblings Noel Barnes and Elaine (Jackie) Pollard and brother-in-law Irvin Pollard (Daddy P). Winty was a loving mother to her adopted daughter Noella Barnes, and loving grandmother to Diana and Alexandria James and great-grandmother to Bryannah and Christian Wynter. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews Alicia (Lynn) Pollard, Warren and Irving Pollard and Germaine (Tonia) Walker, Kam'ron Mooring and Andre' Walker Sr., Karin Walker, Andre' Jr., and Alex Walker. Winty was a dedicated educator who began her teaching career by obtaining her Bachelor of Science in Education at the prestigious New York University in 1957. After this, Winty relocated to Antigua and taught Home Economics. Winty's exposure to baking and cooking and subsequently her love of both came at an early age which started with her Grandmother Cecelia. After a few years, Winty migrated to British Columbia and was accepted into full membership in the British Columbia's Teachers' Federation in 1967. She obtained her Bachelor of Education at the University of Toronto in 1972 and had a long and fulfilling career with the Toronto District School Board as a Faculty Head until her retirement in 1994. Winty's impact as a teacher and educator was felt by all who knew her. This could be witnessed by her continued relationships with many students, even after her retirement and was testimony to the positive and long-lasting impact she had on the many students who passed through her classrooms. Winty will be missed dearly by her many friends and colleagues that she had made throughout the years. "Love is better than anger, hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair. So let us be loving, hopeful and optimistic and we will change the world."- (Jack Layton) "I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being, let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again." A memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store