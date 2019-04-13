BYCKOWSKI, Mae It is with loving hearts and great sadness that the Byckowski family announce the peaceful passing of Mae Byckowski (nee Bielik) surrounded by her loving children on April 11, 2019, at the age of 78. Devoted wife of the late Edward Stanley Byckowski, to whom she was married for 57 years. Beloved mother of Sandy Byckowski, and Bill and daughter-in-law Candice Byckowski. Cherished grandmother of Thomas and Robert Byckowski and Drew Crawford. Mae is survived by sisters Nancy Bedrin, Anne Petelski and brother George and sister-in-law Aggie Bielik. Mae's memory will be held in the hearts of many relatives and friends, all of whom are invited to gather at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre – 8190 Dixie Road, Brampton (north of Steeles Avenue), 905-456-8190, on Tuesday, April 16th, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. following the visitation. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to The SickKids Foundation. Online condolences and information can be found at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
